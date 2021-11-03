Costco reports higher comparable sales growth in October compared to September
Nov. 03, 2021 4:43 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported October net sales of $16.47B, the four weeks ended Oct. 31, 2021, an increase of 19.2% from $13.82B last year.
- For the nine weeks ended Oct. 31, 2021, the company reported net sales of $35.97B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Comparable sales for U.S., Canada, other international for the four weeks stood at 17%, 20.6% and 17% respectively; total company comparable sales stood at 17.5% while e-commerce stood at 16.5%.
- Comparable sales excluding the impact of gas prices and F/X were up 11.7% in the U.S. and 11.8% higher overall vs. +9.4% in September.
- Ahead of its October sales report, Costco received a higher price target from Telsey Advisory Group with an outperform rating.