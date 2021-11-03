CRISPR Therapeutics updates timeline for key clinical programs
Nov. 03, 2021 4:59 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is trading flat in the post-market after reporting better-than-feared net loss per share of $1.67 for Q3 2021. The gene-editing company also announced updates to its clinical programs.
- Net loss expanded ~38% YoY to $127.2M driven by ~48% YoY rise in R&D expenses. Meanwhile, cash dropped ~13.4% from 2020 year-end to ~$1.0B.
- For clinical trials on CTX001 for beta thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD), the company plans regulatory submissions in late 2022.
- Meanwhile, in Immuno-Oncology, a potential registrational trial is on track to begin for CAR-T candidate CTX110 with consolidation dosing planned for Q1 2022 targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
- For trials on allogeneic CAR-T assets, CTX120 and CTX130, the company is on track to implement consolidation dosing protocols with topline data anticipated in H1 2022. According to management, the decision was based on findings on CTX110 for which the company updated early stage data in October.
- Three months ago, CRISPR (CRSP) expected to report topline Phase 1 data for CTX120 and CTX130 before the end of the year.