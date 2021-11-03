Asensus Surgical up 4% after hours following strong Q3 2021 results
- Shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are up 4% in after-hours trading after beating Q3 2021 analyst estimates on revenue and in-line on EPS.
- Net loss year-over-year increased ~7% to $15.1M (7 cents per common share).
- Revenue soared YoY 217% to $2.57M due to recent initiations of the company's Senhance Surgical Program.
- Asensus said four Senhance programs recently began. For the year, the company anticipates initiating 10-12 new programs/
- The number of procedures using Senhance reached a record in the quarter, and increased 47% over the prior-year period.
- CEO Anthony Fernando said the company has seen a recent acceleration of new system installations and strong utilization trends.
- The company ended the quarter with $147.9M in cash.
- In September, Asensus received FDA clearance for a set of machine vision capabilities that enables digital laparoscopy for use with Senhance.