FIS plans to boost dividend growth rate in updated capital allocation strategy
Nov. 03, 2021 5:04 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- FIS (NYSE:FIS) boosts its expected annual dividend growth rate to 20% per year, up from its previous guidance of 10% growth per year and resulting in ~$100M of incremental dividend payment to shareholders during 2022.
- The move is part of the company's updated capital allocation strategy. FIS (FIS) said it will continue to invest heavily in its strategic growth initiatives, "including the development of new solutions that will accelerate revenue growth and expand the company’s total addressable market."
- "Our priority is to invest in strategic growth initiatives in order to pursue multiple opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth,” said Gary Norcross, FIS (FIS) chairman and CEO.
- The accelerated dividend growth rate means the company will gradually increase its dividend payout ratio to ~35% of adjusted net earnings over several years from ~25% in 2021.
- The updated dividend policy is set to take effect with FIS's (FIS) regularly scheduled Q1 dividend, payable in March 2022.
- The company also repurchases shares, on an opportunistic basis, under its existing 100M share authorization. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the company has repurchased 15M shares of its class A common stock and has authorization for 85M shares remaining.
- Last month, Microsoft expanded its global payments pact with Worldpay from Fidelity National (FIS)