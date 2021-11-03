Deere digs in, says rejected labor deal is 'best and final' offer
Nov. 03, 2021 5:11 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Deere (NYSE:DE) says its latest contract offer to striking union workers is its final offer and will not return to the bargaining table.
- "The agreement that we provided is frankly our best and final offer," Deere chief administrative officer Marc Howze said, according to Bloomberg. "In order for us to be competitive, we have gone as far as we're gonna go."
- The company says it remains in contact with the United Auto Workers union but has nothing else to bargain about after workers rejected the latest offer.