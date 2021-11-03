Allstate shares slide 3% after Q3 underwriting loss from supply chain issues

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posts Q3 underwriting of a $534M loss vs. a gain of $752M in the same period a year ago due to "inflation in auto repair costs," says Chairman, President and CEO Tom Wilson.
  • Shares of ALL slip 3% in after-hours trading.
  • "Auto insurance had an underwriting loss in the quarter as supply chain disruptions drove rapid price increases for used cars and original equipment parts."
  • Q3 diluted EPS of $0.73 misses the $1.75 consensus estimate and declines from $2.87 in the year-ago quarter; revenues beat the $10.6B estimate to $12.5B, compared with $10.7B in Q3 of last year.
  • Q3 catastrophe losses of $1.3B rises from $990M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 property-liability written premium of $11.0B rises 16.7% Y/Y, driven by the addition of National General and Allstate brand homeowners growth.
  • Q3 property-liability combined ratio of 105.3 vs. 91.6 in the year-ago period.
  • The company's health and benefits premiums and contract charges of $460B in Q3 jumps from $287B in Q3 2020, primarily due to the addition of group health and individual accident and health businesses acquired with National General.
  • Net investment income of $764B in Q3 also gains from $464B in Q3 of last year.
  • Conference call starts on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Allstate (ALL) EPS misses by $1.02, beats on revenue.
