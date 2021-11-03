CRH's Oldcastle acquires pool finish maker Pebble Technology
Nov. 03, 2021 5:17 PM ETCRH plc (CRH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, acquired pool finish manufacturer Pebble Technology International.
- Scottsdale, Arizona-based Pebble provides branded outdoor living products and the category-defining brand in aggregate swimming pool finishes. PebbleTec operates from five locations across the U.S.
- The company said Oldcastle's acquisition of PebbleTec enhances its proposition in the thriving pool category, complementing existing products which include Belgard pavers and pool coping, Techniseal polymeric sand and sealers, and MoistureShield decking.
- This supports CRH's integrated and solutions-focused strategy by providing Oldcastle APG customers including architects, developers, builders, contractors and more with complete end-to-end solutions for outdoor living environments.