Take-Two gets mild lift as bookings show improvement
Nov. 03, 2021 5:19 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)ATVIBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software's (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares edged up by 1.3% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, as the videogame publisher reported an increase in its quarterly bookings and gave milder expectations for final three months of the year.
- After the close of trading, Take-Two (TTWO) said that for its fiscal second-quarter, it lost 9 cents a share, on revenue of $848 million. Bookings for the quarter rose 3% from a year ago, to $985 million. For Take-Two (TTWO), bookings are a yardstick to measure the company's business health and include items such as sales of digital products and services.
- The company said its biggest contributors to bookings included titles such as NBA 2K22, NBA 2K21, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V.
- For the final three months of 2021, which include the Christmas and holiday shopping season, Take-Two (TTWO) forecast revenue in a range of $840 million to $890 million, and bookings between $800 million and $850 million.
- The company raised its fiscal-year bookings outlook to between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion from an earlier forecast of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.
- Take-Two (TTWO) rival Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had a rough go of it, Wednesday, as its shares fell more than 14% on the day after saying it would delay the release of two key games, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.