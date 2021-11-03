Firm Capital acquires Quebec-based property for C$55M

Nov. 03, 2021 5:22 PM ETFirm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCPK:FRMUF) acquired a multi-residential building consisting of 135 units located in Pointe Claire, Quebec on the Island of Montreal for~ C$55M.
  • The property will be 100% occupied on closing and is being purchased for ~$407K/unit or $360 per square foot.
  • Pro forma the acquisition of the property, the Trust’s multi-residential portfolio will represent ~18% of asset value (up from 9%).
  • The Property will be financed with a new first mortgage and the Trust’s existing cash resources (including the Trust’s credit facilities).
  • Closing of is expected during the first quarter of 2022.
