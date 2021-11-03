Summit Hotel Properties acquires 27-hotel portfolio from NewcrestImage for $822M

Nov. 03, 2021 5:22 PM ETSummit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) entered into a definitive contribution and purchase agreement to acquire a 27-hotel portfolio totaling 3,709 guestrooms, two parking structures and various financial incentives through its existing JV with GIC for total consideration of $822M from NewcrestImage affiliates.
  • The total consideration consists of $776.5M, or $209K/key, for the 27-hotel portfolio, $24.8M for the two parking structures and $20.7M for the various financial incentives.
  • "We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings and leverage-neutral to our balance sheet leaving us ample investment capacity to continue to grow our portfolio," president & CEO Jonathan P. Stanner commented.
  • The average effective age of the acquisition portfolio is only 3.8 years and over 70% of the guestrooms were developed since 2015 which will minimize near-term capital expenditure needs.
  • The transaction would increase the company's total room count by ~35% to 15K+ keys across 100 hotels in 42 markets across the country; it also expands company exposure to high-growth Sun Belt markets.
  • The company expects to fund its 51% equity contribution for the transaction with a combination of common operating partnership units and preferred operating partnership units.
  • Summit plans to issue 15.865M common operating partnership units valued at $160M to seller affiliates; it will also issue $50M worth of newly designated 5.25% Series Z Preferred Units.
  • The transaction is expected to close late in Q4 or 1Q22.
