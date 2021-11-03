Manulife Q3 earnings miss consensus as pandemic's effects vary by region

Manulife head office building in Toronto, Canada.

  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q3 earnings slip from Q2 but increased from a year ago and reflected varying impacts of the pandemic around the world.
  • "Despite the challenging environment, Asia generated double-digit NBV growth and Global WAM was supported by strong net inflows of $9.8B in the quarter and delivered an 18% increase in core earnings compared with the prior year quarter," said Manulife (MFC) CFO Phil Witherington.
  • Q3 core EPS of C$0.76 (US$0.88) vs. consensus of C$0.79; compares with C$0.83 in Q2 and C$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Core return on equity of 12.0% compares with 13.9% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q3 2020.
  • Total annualized premium equivalent sales of C$1.44B (US$1.67B) vs. C$1.42B in Q2 and C$1.43B in Q3 2020.
  • Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of C$9.8B in Q3 vs. net inflows of C$8.6B in Q2 and -C$2.2B in Q3 2020.
  • Global Wealth and Asset Management AUM of C$823.6B increased from C$798.5B at Q2-end.
  • New business value of C$539M in Q3 2021, increased 22% from a year earlier.
  • Book value per common share, excluding AOCI, of C$23.41 at Sept. 30, 2021 increased from C$21.13 at Sept. 30, 2020.
