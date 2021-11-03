Trinity Industries to sell highway products business for $375M cash

Nov. 03, 2021 5:28 PM ET Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is selling its highway products business for $375M in cash to Monomoy Capital Partners, an operationally-focused middle market private equity fund.
  • Trinity’s highway products business is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of commercial highway products.
  • The transaction has been approved by the board and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
  • Trinity expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • “We continue the process to optimize our business and believe that selling the highway products business will allow us to fully focus on the rail-related segments,” said Trinity’s President and CEO Jean Savage.
  • “Our highway business has been performing well and the bid process was competitive, which allowed us to find the right buyer for the business and deliver a great outcome for our shareholders,” added Savage.
