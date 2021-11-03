Oasis Petroleum EPS beats by $1.31, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 5:31 PM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.16 beats by $1.31; GAAP EPS of $3.46 beats by $1.07.
  • Revenue of $402.04M (+48.3% Y/Y) beats by $204.44M.
  • Press Release
  • E&P CapEx was $42MM, greater than 20% below guidance. Oasis reduced its FY21 CapEx guidance on October 26th by 9%, which followed the 7% reduction in August.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis was $116MM and E&P Free Cash Flow was $65MM.
  • Oasis expects to receive an additional $160MM of cash upon closing of the previously announced merger between Oasis Midstream Partners and Crestwood Equity Partners.
