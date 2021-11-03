Owl Rock Capital Q3 reflects record originations, repayments

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) beats Q3 net investment income and total investment income consensus estimates after a record level of both originations and repayments, said CEO Craig packer.
  • Shares of ORCC rise 1.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Q3 NII of $0.33 beats the $0.31 consensus estimate, up from $0.30 in the prior quarter and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 total investment income of $269.2M also tops the $255.5M estimate, up from $249.02M and $187.06M in Q3 of last year.
  • Q3 gross originations of $3.3B substantially climbs from $957.02M in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 net asset value per share of $14.95 inches higher from $14.90 in the prior quarter and $14.67 in Q3 2020.
  • Interest income of $242M rises from $179.6M in Q2, down from $686.3M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 interest expense of $56.52M increases from $37.4M in Q2 and from $159.04M in Q3 2020.
  • Management fee of $45.6M in Q3 increases from $36.5M in the prior quarter and from $131.7M in Q3 2020.
  • Conference call starts on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Owl Rock Capital NII beats by $0.02, beats on total investment income.
