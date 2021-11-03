Supernus up 10% following 2021 earnings guidance boost, Q3 beat
Nov. 03, 2021 6:01 PM ETSupernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)SUPNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) are up ~10% in after-hours trading after the company boosted its full-year earnings guidance and beat Q3 earnings estimates.
- Operating earnings for 2021 are now expected to be $90M-$95M, up from prior guidance of $70M-$90M.
- Net product sales in the quarter of $145.5M, a 4% decrease from the prior-year period, was primarily the result of decreased sales of Apokyn and Trokendi XR.
- Supernus emphasized the growth of Qelbree, its non-stimulant attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD") medicine that was approved in April.
- Monthly prescriptions reached 7,132 in September, an 37% increase from August. Also, the prescriber base has increased by 340% in Q3 compared to Q2 as more than 3,470 physicians prescribed the drug.
- An sNDA for Qelbree for adult ADHD is before the FDA with an April 29, 2022 action date.
- In the pipeline, Supernus expects to resubmit an NDA for SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for "on-off" episodes in Parkinson's disease this month.
- A phase 2 study of SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression is expected to start by the end of the year.
- A phase 2 study of SPN-817 for focal seizures is expected to begin in 2H 2022.
