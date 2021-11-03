Crude oil tumbles as U.S. inventories rise, Iran talks set to resume

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. crude oil prices plunged to three-week lows after the weekly EIA report showed bearish increases in U.S. inventories and production, then extended losses after-hours following an announcement by Iran that nuclear talks would resume on November 29.
  • Finally, the Federal Reserve announced it will start scaling back its monthly bond purchases, as expected.
  • WTI December crude (CL1:COM) closed -3.6% to $80.86/bbl, the lowest front-month settlement since October 13, and losses have accelerated in electronic trading, now -4.5% to $80.11.
  • January Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended -3.2% to $81.99/bbl, the lowest settlement since October 7, moving -4.1% to $81.26 after-hours.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, USOI
  • The government agency said U.S. production rose to 11.5M bbl/day, matching the highest level since the early days of the pandemic, while inventories climbed by a larger than forecast 3.3M barrels.
  • The report was not all bearish, showing a sizable decline in gasoline inventories while implied gasoline demand rose to 9.5M bbl/day.
  • Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting starting tomorrow, President Joe Biden blamed the group for inflationary pressures in the U.S.
  • Fuel costs are high because of "the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil," Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the Glasgow climate summit.
  • Despite Biden's arm-twisting, which has been supported by Japan and India, "OPEC+ is likely to stick with the 400K bbl/day tapering plan tomorrow... barring a last minute Washington-Riyadh deal or arm twist," Rapidan Energy's Bob McNally tells Bloomberg.
  • Crude oil prices posted strong gains in October as oil consumption outpaced supply and drained stockpiles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.