Crude oil tumbles as U.S. inventories rise, Iran talks set to resume
Nov. 03, 2021 5:45 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CL1:COMCO1:COM, XLE, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, USOIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor41 Comments
- U.S. crude oil prices plunged to three-week lows after the weekly EIA report showed bearish increases in U.S. inventories and production, then extended losses after-hours following an announcement by Iran that nuclear talks would resume on November 29.
- Finally, the Federal Reserve announced it will start scaling back its monthly bond purchases, as expected.
- WTI December crude (CL1:COM) closed -3.6% to $80.86/bbl, the lowest front-month settlement since October 13, and losses have accelerated in electronic trading, now -4.5% to $80.11.
- January Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended -3.2% to $81.99/bbl, the lowest settlement since October 7, moving -4.1% to $81.26 after-hours.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, USOI
- The government agency said U.S. production rose to 11.5M bbl/day, matching the highest level since the early days of the pandemic, while inventories climbed by a larger than forecast 3.3M barrels.
- The report was not all bearish, showing a sizable decline in gasoline inventories while implied gasoline demand rose to 9.5M bbl/day.
- Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting starting tomorrow, President Joe Biden blamed the group for inflationary pressures in the U.S.
- Fuel costs are high because of "the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil," Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the Glasgow climate summit.
- Despite Biden's arm-twisting, which has been supported by Japan and India, "OPEC+ is likely to stick with the 400K bbl/day tapering plan tomorrow... barring a last minute Washington-Riyadh deal or arm twist," Rapidan Energy's Bob McNally tells Bloomberg.
- Crude oil prices posted strong gains in October as oil consumption outpaced supply and drained stockpiles.