Nov. 03, 2021
  • AES (NYSE:AES): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $3.04B (+19.2% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
  • Shares +0.79% AH.
  • Reaffirming 2021 Adjusted EPS1 guidance range of $1.50 to $1.58; now expecting low end of the range due to a non-cash adjustment related to equity units issued in March 2021, as a result of an updated interpretation of accounting literature.
  • Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020.
