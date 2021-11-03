ITT EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 6:12 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ITT (NYSE:ITT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $689.6M beats by $13.88M.
- Press Release
- 2021 Guidance:
- The company raised its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect the strong third quarter results despite higher than anticipated headwinds from raw material costs, particularly in the Motion Technologies segment.
- The company now expect EPS of $3.47 to $3.54, up 345% to 354%, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.06 per share, up 25% to 27%. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $3.96.
- The guidance for revenue of up 11% to 13%, or an increase of 8% to 10% on an organic basis, is unchanged given the ongoing delays and disruptions in the global supply chain.