ITT EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 6:12 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $689.6M beats by $13.88M.
  • Press Release
  • 2021 Guidance:
  • The company raised its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect the strong third quarter results despite higher than anticipated headwinds from raw material costs, particularly in the Motion Technologies segment.
  • The company now expect EPS of $3.47 to $3.54, up 345% to 354%, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.06 per share, up 25% to 27%. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $3.96.
  • The guidance for revenue of up 11% to 13%, or an increase of 8% to 10% on an organic basis, is unchanged given the ongoing delays and disruptions in the global supply chain.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.