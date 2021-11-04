A drugmaker's solid quarter has 'no surprises' (and 15% downside) for Baird
Nov. 04, 2021 9:35 AM ETAMGNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Baird is taking a somewhat dimmer view than the rest of Wall Street on one drug developer that beat and raised expectations with its third-quarter earnings but offered "no surprises" - and earns a Street-low price target.
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) beat consensus estimates for Q3, but fell below Baird's own estimates, analyst Brian Skorney notes. And the stock rose 1.8% on Wednesday.
- On the other hand, the company delivered largely as expected and "there was little on the quarter to move the needle," the firm says. It adds that demand looked a little better than expected across the portfolio - but "pricing pressure seems a little worse."
- Product sales rose 4% year-over-year, but declined about 1.3% in the United States. As for product breakouts, Lumakras is "off to a good start," Baird says, with $36 million in sales for its first full quarter; the bone health franchise added $1.47 billion; and Enbrel came in ahead of expectations with $1.29 billion in sales. Otezla also impressed again.
- On the other hand, Neulasta legged down 15% quarter-over-quarter as biosimilars appear to be keeping up pressure. And Aimovig sales "remain abysmal," down 4% sequentially and "struggling to find any growth."
- Amgen is priced at a near-high forward price/earnings multiple for the sector (about 17x), suggesting it's "being viewed as a growth name rather than a mature large-cap" - companies that trade at single-digit multiples, "and we expect AMGN shares will revert to the mean over time."
- While Neupogen was the first of the company's products to face biosimilar competition, coming years should bring more copycats. And amid high expectations, sales for Aimovig and Repatha have disappointed, the firm says.
- Meanwhile, Amgen spent over $25 billion on buybacks in 2018-2019, but with net debt reaching new highs, continuing to fund large repurchases is likely to come under fire.
- The firm has an Underperform rating, and its $185 price target is a Wall Street low; it implies 15% downside from Wednesday's closing price.
- Seeking Alpha contributors are Bullish on Amgen as a group; one author who agrees with Baird is Paulo Santos, who last month raised alarm bells over the specter of Amgen's biosimilar competition.