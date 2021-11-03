HollyFrontier hits with Q3 earnings topper as refining margins jump

  • HollyFrontier (HFC +0.3%) edges higher after easily beating Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, driven by continued refined product margin strength and healthy base oil prices.
  • Q3 net income swung to a profit of $280.8M from a net loss of $2.4M in the year-earlier quarter; Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped to $407.8M from $65.6M a year ago.
  • Q3 revenues rose 66% Y/Y to $4.69B, well above Wall Street expectations.
  • Q3 consolidated refinery gross margin more than doubled to $14.87/bbl from $6.20/bbl for the year-earlier quarter; refinery utilization was 102.8% vs. 85.5% a year ago.
  • HollyFrontier processed 416.4K bbl/day of crude in the quarter at its four refineries.
  • Q3 refinery crack spreads at its Mid-Continent assets jumped to $20.66/bbl from $8.27/bbl a year ago, while spreads at its Western assets rose to $30.52/bbl from $17.86/bbl in the same period last year.
  • HollyFrontier forecasts Q4 crude throughput of 450K-470K bbl/day, which includes expected volumes from its acquisition of the Puget Sound refinery, which closed November 1.
  • During today's earnings conference call, President and CEO Michael Jennings said the repurposing of the Cheyenne refinery into a facility to make renewable diesel was ahead of its Q1 2022 target.
  • According to S&P Global Platts, Jennings said the 6K bbl/day renewable diesel unit is "expected to be mechanically complete later this week, and we expect to run our first batch of feed by the end of the year."
  • HollyFrontier shares are up 30% YTD and 76% over the past year.
