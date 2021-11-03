FMC rallies to top of S&P after Q3 beat and raise
- FMC Corp. (FMC +12.6%) is today's top gainer on the S&P 500 after beating Q3 adjusted earnings expectations and raising its full-year forecast.
- FMC now sees full-year adjusted EPS of $6.59-$6.99, above its previous guidance of $6.54-$6.94 and in line with $6.78 analyst consensus estimate, while maintaining its revenue view of $4.9B-$5.1B, in line with $4.98B consensus.
- The company attributes full-year earnings growth to strong volume growth of higher margin products, the launch of new products including Xyway fungicide, Overwatch herbicide and Vantacor insect control, as well as price increases.
- For Q4, FMC anticipates EPS of $1.80-$2.20, in line with $2.08 consensus, on revenues of $1.27B-$1.47B, in line with $1.37B consensus.
- "We are maintaining our full-year [sales] guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver the fourth quarter forecast driven by high margin volume growth and accelerating price increases, despite the volatile supply conditions in crop protection and other industries," CEO Mark Douglas said.
- Despite today's gain, FMC shares trade in the red both YTD and over the past year.