FMC rallies to top of S&P after Q3 beat and raise

Nov. 03, 2021 1:53 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Tractor spray fertilizer on green field.

moiseXVII/iStock via Getty Images

  • FMC Corp. (FMC +12.6%) is today's top gainer on the S&P 500 after beating Q3 adjusted earnings expectations and raising its full-year forecast.
  • FMC now sees full-year adjusted EPS of $6.59-$6.99, above its previous guidance of $6.54-$6.94 and in line with $6.78 analyst consensus estimate, while maintaining its revenue view of $4.9B-$5.1B, in line with $4.98B consensus.
  • The company attributes full-year earnings growth to strong volume growth of higher margin products, the launch of new products including Xyway fungicide, Overwatch herbicide and Vantacor insect control, as well as price increases.
  • For Q4, FMC anticipates EPS of $1.80-$2.20, in line with $2.08 consensus, on revenues of $1.27B-$1.47B, in line with $1.37B consensus.
  • "We are maintaining our full-year [sales] guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver the fourth quarter forecast driven by high margin volume growth and accelerating price increases, despite the volatile supply conditions in crop protection and other industries," CEO Mark Douglas said.
  • Despite today's gain, FMC shares trade in the red both YTD and over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.