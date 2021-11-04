Great Panther Mining EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 1:49 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $38.35M (-50.2% Y/Y) misses by $4.15M.
- Press Release
- Metal production of 22,444 Au eq oz, inclusive of 18,423 gold ounces and 280,245 silver ounces.
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $9.8M and $8.8M compared with $32.5M and $34.9M, respectively, for Q3 2020.
- Due to the production disruptions at UCS, the Company has revised its 2021 production guidance for Tucano to between 70,000 and 80,000 Au oz and consolidated production guidance to 94,000 to 109,000 Au eq oz.
- Consolidated AISC guidance for 2021 has been increased to a range of $1,950 - $2,050 per gold ounce sold.