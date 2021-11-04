Vista Outdoor EPS beats by $0.63, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Nov. 04, 2021 5:05 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.63; GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.59.
- Revenue of $778M (+35.3% Y/Y) beats by $55.41M.
- Press Release
- Provides FY22 Guidance :Sales in a range of $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion vs. $2.78B consensus, over 30 percent, compared with $2.2 billion in FY21, exceeding 3-year targets.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 percent to 24.5 percent, surpassing 3-year targets.
- GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.62 to $7.92. Adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.70 to $8.00 vs. $6.13 consensus, over 110 percent compared with $3.66 in FY21.
- Fiscal Q3 and Q4 sales and earnings per share expected to be roughly the same across each quarter.
- Free cash flow in the range of $275 million to $325 million.
- Tax rate is expected to be in the mid-20 percent range.
- Interest expense is expected to be in line with prior year adjusted interest expense.
- Capital expenditures increasing to be approximately 40 percent higher than FY21 (prior guidance was 30 percent).
- R&D expenses are expected to be approximately 35 percent higher than FY21 (prior guidance was 25 percent).