Vista Outdoor EPS beats by $0.63, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Nov. 04, 2021 5:05 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.63; GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.59.
  • Revenue of $778M (+35.3% Y/Y) beats by $55.41M.
  • Press Release
  • Provides FY22 Guidance :Sales in a range of $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion vs. $2.78B consensus, over 30 percent, compared with $2.2 billion in FY21, exceeding 3-year targets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 percent to 24.5 percent, surpassing 3-year targets.
  • GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.62 to $7.92. Adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.70 to $8.00 vs. $6.13 consensus, over 110 percent compared with $3.66 in FY21.
  • Fiscal Q3 and Q4 sales and earnings per share expected to be roughly the same across each quarter.
  • Free cash flow in the range of $275 million to $325 million.
  • Tax rate is expected to be in the mid-20 percent range.
  • Interest expense is expected to be in line with prior year adjusted interest expense.
  • Capital expenditures increasing to be approximately 40 percent higher than FY21 (prior guidance was 30 percent).
  • R&D expenses are expected to be approximately 35 percent higher than FY21 (prior guidance was 25 percent).
