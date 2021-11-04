Targa Resources beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 6:04 AM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP): Q3 net income of $160.4M.
- Revenue of $4.46B (+110.4% Y/Y) beats by $710M.
- Press Release
- The Company reported distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow before dividends for the third quarter of 2021 of $383.9 million and $297.2 million, respectively.
- Outlook: For full year 2021, Targa now estimates adjusted EBITDA to exceed the top end of its previously disclosed range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, and Targa’s year-end 2021 consolidated leverage ratio is estimated to be about 3.25 times. Targa now expects its 2021 net growth capital expenditures to be around $450 million due to increasing activity levels and some additional spending for long-lead items for Targa’s next gas plant in Permian Midland. The estimate for full year 2021 net maintenance capital expenditures is unchanged at approximately $120 million.