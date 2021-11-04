Murphy Oil EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 6:04 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $630.7M (+49.5% Y/Y) beats by $47.93M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted Ebitda of $287.6M
- Production for fourth quarter 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 145.5 to 153.5 MBOEPD. This includes 4.5 MBOEPD of Gulf of Mexico facility downtime that occurred in October and 2.2 MBOEPD of net planned non-operated Gulf of Mexico downtime to occur later in the quarter.
- Murphy is reducing its 2021 capital expenditures guidance midpoint by $20 million down to $680 million, with a range of $675 to $685 million. Due to production impacts from the hurricane, full year 2021 production guidance has been revised to a range of 156.5 to 158.5 MBOEPD, with the low end of original guidance now set as the midpoint.
- Full year production is forecast to be comprised of approximately 55 percent oil and 62 percent total liquids volumes.