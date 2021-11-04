Nasdaq closes up on ninth-straight day, S&P 500 gains and Dow closes near flat
Nov. 04, 2021 2:11 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ends +0.8% as longer-term rates continue to decline.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 6 basis points to 1.52%.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.4% closes up, while the Dow (DJI) finishes near flat with a price decline in Goldman Sachs.
- "You have better than expected earnings, a Fed that is following a well telegraphed path and the economic data for the most part has seen some sequential improvement as we start to get the October reports," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, says, according to Reuters. "You put all those things together and you get markets ultimately making new highs."
- Six of the 11 S&P sectors end higher, but they include the heavy-hitting megacap sectors with Alphabet and Amazon ending in the green.
- Consumer Discretionary is the top gaining sector. Financials end up being the worst.
- Economic numbers arrived mixed before the bell. Jobless claims fell more than expected, but productivity sank the most in 40 years as labor costs jumped.
- "The biggest drop in productivity since 1981 is a consequence of the Delta Covid hit to growth, and it tells us nothing about the underlying trend," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macro, writes. "We remain optimistic that productivity growth will average 2%-plus over the next couple years, at least, as firms use some of their abundant resources to start rebuilding the capital stock, following a cycle in which businesses persistently under invested."
- "The consensus forecasts were insufficiently gloomy for Q3 because most estimates appeared to take no account of the 18% annualized surge in self-employment, which drove up hours worked, depressing productivity growth and boosting unit labor costs."
- Among individual stocks, Nvidia is rallying on Metaverse potential.
- NerdWallet is up sharply on its first day of trading.