Ball EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 6:07 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.37.
- Revenue of $3.55B (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- CFO comment: "We continue to perform well despite the previously mentioned supply chain disruptions, inefficiencies and costs. Our Drive for 10 vision, enduring culture, talented team, capital allocation discipline and strong demand for our sustainable packaging and technologies will enable our long-term growth. In 2021 and beyond, we look forward to growing our cash from operations and EVA dollars on an even larger capital base while returning capital to our shareholders and exceeding our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15%."