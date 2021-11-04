China NMPA accepts Innovent's sintilimab sNDA for review in gastric cancer

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announces that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for sintilimab for the first-line treatment of certain patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction ((G/GEJ)) adenocarcinoma.
  • The sNDA application is based on the interim analysis of the randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 ORIENT-16 clinical trial.
  • Sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy, in both the intention-to-treat (ITT) group and PD-L1 positive group.
  • The treatment met the prespecified primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the first interim analysis in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), last month.
