China NMPA accepts Innovent's sintilimab sNDA for review in gastric cancer
Nov. 04, 2021 6:17 AM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)By: SA News Team
- Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announces that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for sintilimab for the first-line treatment of certain patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction ((G/GEJ)) adenocarcinoma.
- The sNDA application is based on the interim analysis of the randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 ORIENT-16 clinical trial.
- Sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy, in both the intention-to-treat (ITT) group and PD-L1 positive group.
- The treatment met the prespecified primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the first interim analysis in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), last month.