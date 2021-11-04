Dine Brands Global EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $228.72M (+29.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.25M.
- Shares +3.2% PM.
- Applebee’s comparable same-restaurant sales increased 27.7% Y/Y.
- IHOP’s comparable same-restaurant sales increased 40.1% Y/Y.
- Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, “The sequential improvement in our business continued in the third quarter and helped us maintain a strong cash position and financial flexibility. While we are pleased with our progress to date, we remain focused on accelerating growth and making disciplined investments in our brands to support sustainable growth. We are confident that we have the right strategy in place to create long-term shareholder value.”