Verizon Business partners with Visionable for connected healthcare infrastructure

  • Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ) has partnered with UK health tech company Visionable to build connected healthcare infrastructure for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
  • The partnership will combine Verizon's network infrastructure and Visionable's patented digital healthcare collaboration platform for a single secure infrastructure for healthcare professionals. The infrastructure, under the banner of Care Everywhere, will allow access to health data, resource-sharing and collaboration.
  • The two companies will also launch a specialized technology-led Connected Healthcare Center in the UK in 2022. The center will support development of technology concepts and showcasing new technologies, such as Verizon's private 5G, within healthcare environments.
