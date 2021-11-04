Burning Rock inks collaboration agreement with IMPACT Therapeutics
Nov. 04, 2021 6:33 AM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)By: SA News Team
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announces a collaboration with IMPACT Therapeutics to provide testing services in connection with IMPACT Therapeutics’ development of its ATR inhibitor IMP9064.
- The collaboration will be supported by Burning Rock’s Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited labs in Guangzhou, China and California, U.S.
- IMP9064 is an ATR inhibitor discovered and developed by IMPACT Therapeutics, with worldwide intellectual property rights.
- IMP9064 in combination with IMPACT's Senaparib will be evaluated in the study to explore the combination therapy of an ATR inhibitor and a PARP inhibitor.