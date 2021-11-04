Aptose inks exclusive license agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical

  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize HM43239, designed to target a distinct constellation of kinases operative in myeloid malignancies, including SYK, FLT3, and others.
  • Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of $12.5M, including $5M in cash and $7.5M in Aptose shares.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Hanmi has granted Aptose exclusive worldwide rights to HM43239 for all indications.
  • Hanmi will also receive up to $407.5M in future milestone payments contingent upon the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones across several potential indications, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.
  • HM43239 has showed significant genotype-agnostic anti-leukemic activity in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including multiple complete responses in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the company said.
  • Aptose shares up more than 1% premarket.
