Aptose inks exclusive license agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical
Nov. 04, 2021 6:39 AM ETAptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)By: SA News Team
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize HM43239, designed to target a distinct constellation of kinases operative in myeloid malignancies, including SYK, FLT3, and others.
- Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of $12.5M, including $5M in cash and $7.5M in Aptose shares.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Hanmi has granted Aptose exclusive worldwide rights to HM43239 for all indications.
- Hanmi will also receive up to $407.5M in future milestone payments contingent upon the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones across several potential indications, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.
- HM43239 has showed significant genotype-agnostic anti-leukemic activity in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including multiple complete responses in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the company said.
- Aptose shares up more than 1% premarket.