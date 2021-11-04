STORE Capital FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue, raises outlook
Nov. 04, 2021
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR): Q3 FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $199.1M (+13.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
- Press Release
- “We delivered strong results in the third quarter - originating $412 million of acquisition volume - as our customers, both existing and new, turned their attention to growth initiatives following the pandemic,” said Mary Fedewa, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Our portfolio is in great shape, and we expect to deliver another year of strong growth and returns in 2021. Based on our year-to-date performance and outlook, we are reaffirming our net acquisition guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion and raising our 2021 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.98 to $2.00 ($1.87 consensus); as well as introducing our 2022 AFFO per share guidance range of $2.15 to $2.20 ($2.06 consensus), representing 9.3% growth based on the midpoints for both years.”