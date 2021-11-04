Biomerica gets notice of allowance for new patent in Canada

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announces that the Canadian Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for the company's patent application related to its InFoods diagnostic guided therapy platform technology.
  • The technology offers a novel approach in the treatment of patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).
  • The allowed patent contains claims that broadly cover a method that enables physicians to identify patient-specific foods, that, when removed from the patient’s diet, may alleviate or improve an individual’s IBS symptoms.
  • Shares down more than 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.