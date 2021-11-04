Biomerica gets notice of allowance for new patent in Canada
Nov. 04, 2021 6:49 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: SA News Team
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announces that the Canadian Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for the company's patent application related to its InFoods diagnostic guided therapy platform technology.
- The technology offers a novel approach in the treatment of patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).
- The allowed patent contains claims that broadly cover a method that enables physicians to identify patient-specific foods, that, when removed from the patient’s diet, may alleviate or improve an individual’s IBS symptoms.
- Shares down more than 2% premarket.