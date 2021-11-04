Concord Acquisition Corp III prices upsized $300M IPO

  • Concord Acquisition Corp III, an SPAC, has announced pricing of $10 per unit for its IPO, which has also been upsized to 30M units from 25M.
  • The units will begin trading on the NYSE from November 4 under the ticker "CNDB.U". Each unit will contain one share of Class A common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant. A whole warrant will be redeemable to purchase one Class A common share for $11.50 per share.
  • Once the securities begin separate trading, the Class A common stock will trade under "CNDB" and warrants under "CNDB.WS".
  • Concord Acquisition Corp III aims to merge with a business in the financial services and fintech sectors, including data analytics, enterprise software and payments solutions providers.
  • Citigroup Global Markets and Cowen serve as joint book runners. The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to 4.5M more units at the IPO price in case of over-allotments. The offering will close on November 8.
