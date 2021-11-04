Kontoor Brands EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue

  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $652.3M (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $37.18M.
  • Press Release
  • Q3 Reported Gross Margin of 44.4 percent increased 20 basis points compared to the prior year; Q3 Adjusted Gross Margin of 44.1 percent increased 80 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Fiscal 2021 guidance raised; Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $4.15 to $4.20, up from the prior range of $3.90 to $4.00.
