Kontoor Brands EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 6:52 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $652.3M (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $37.18M.
- Press Release
- Q3 Reported Gross Margin of 44.4 percent increased 20 basis points compared to the prior year; Q3 Adjusted Gross Margin of 44.1 percent increased 80 basis points compared to the prior year.
- Fiscal 2021 guidance raised; Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $4.15 to $4.20, up from the prior range of $3.90 to $4.00.