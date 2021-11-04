Wingstop is defended by Cowen after earnings drop
Nov. 04, 2021 6:57 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cowen calls out a buying opportunity on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) following the sharp earnings decline.
- Analyst Andrew Charles: "We are optimistic on WING given 4Q comp guidance that reflects conservatism, a long-awaited correction in bone-in wing prices & 10%+ LT development that is on track despite industry cost pressures."
- Charles and team say the biggest potential headwind is the issuance of 2022 SG&A guidance by the restaurant operator as it invests behind growth. It is also noted that the company is undergoing a four to five year tech stack project that appears to be appreciated by investors from a cost/CapEx perspective, but "opens the door" to collecting the kind of tech fees that are common in the pizza industry. That upside is said to not be factored into consensus marks.
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on WING and price target of $175.
- Shares of Wingstop fell more than 10% yesterday after the Q3 earnings miss.
