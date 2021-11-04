Wallbox N.V reports Q3 results

  • Wallbox N.V - Class A (NYSE:WBX): Q3 Revenue of $22M (+250% Y/Y).
  • The company reaffirms its full year 2021 revenue guidance of $79 million.
  • "In Q3, we reported a 39% gross margin. While the global supply chain shortage and issues with allocations did somewhat impact gross margins, our primary objective was to continue producing in order to meet market demand".
  • “For the first nine months this year, we sold more than 66,000 units globally and 80% of our current charger sales utilize Wallbox energy management software".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.