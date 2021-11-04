Wallbox N.V reports Q3 results
Nov. 04, 2021
- Wallbox N.V - Class A (NYSE:WBX): Q3 Revenue of $22M (+250% Y/Y).
- The company reaffirms its full year 2021 revenue guidance of $79 million.
- "In Q3, we reported a 39% gross margin. While the global supply chain shortage and issues with allocations did somewhat impact gross margins, our primary objective was to continue producing in order to meet market demand".
- “For the first nine months this year, we sold more than 66,000 units globally and 80% of our current charger sales utilize Wallbox energy management software".