Quanta Services EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue; updates full year guidance

  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.21 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.35B (+10.9% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Press Release
  • Raises Full-Year 2021 Financial Outlook: Quanta now expects Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be between $3.20 and $3.40 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $4.62 and $4.87 ($4.61 consensus)for the full year of 2021. Additionally, Quanta now expects EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $1.09B and $1.14B, adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $1.21B and $1.26B, and free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $350 million and $500 million for the full year of 2021.
