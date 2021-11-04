Quanta Services EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue; updates full year guidance
Nov. 04, 2021 7:01 AM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.21 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.35B (+10.9% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Press Release
- Raises Full-Year 2021 Financial Outlook: Quanta now expects Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be between $3.20 and $3.40 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $4.62 and $4.87 ($4.61 consensus)for the full year of 2021. Additionally, Quanta now expects EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $1.09B and $1.14B, adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $1.21B and $1.26B, and free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $350 million and $500 million for the full year of 2021.