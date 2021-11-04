BCE EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 7:04 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- BCE (NYSE:BCE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.82 in-line; GAAP EPS of C$0.83 beats by C$0.01.
- Revenue of C$5.84B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by C$100M.
- Press Release
- 266,919 total wireless mobile phone and mobile connected device, retail Internet and IPTV net subscriber activations increased 10.2%.
- 136,464 mobile phone net subscriber activations(4), up 14.3%; best-ever Q3 postpaid churn rate at 0.93%; quarterly wireless service revenue and adjusted EBITDA recovered to pre-COVID levels in 2019, growing 5.0% and 5.6% respectively in Q3.
- 65,779 retail Internet net subscriber activations represents best quarterly performance in 15 years with 9% residential Internet revenue growth; IPTV net subscriber activations up 68% to 31,641.
- Media revenue grew 14.5%, reflecting higher advertiser spending across all platforms; digital revenue increased 32% and now represents 22% of total media revenue.
- Strong financial position maintained with $6.1 billion of available liquidity at end of Q3.