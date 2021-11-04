Gogo EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 7:06 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $87.12M (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.87M.
- Press Release
- 2021 outlook: Total revenue at the high end of the previously announced range of $325 million to $335 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140 million to $145 million versus prior guidance of at least $130 million. Guidance excludes approximately $2 million of separation and migration costs related to the sale of the CA division.
- Capital expenditures at the low end of the previously guided range of $20 million to $25 million, with the majority of the spend tied to Gogo 5G.
- Free Cash Flow of at least $40 million, including cash interest payments of approximately $71 million, versus prior guidance of $25 million to $35 million.