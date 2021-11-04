Gogo EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $87.12M (+31.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.87M.
  • Press Release
  • 2021 outlook: Total revenue at the high end of the previously announced range of $325 million to $335 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140 million to $145 million versus prior guidance of at least $130 million. Guidance excludes approximately $2 million of separation and migration costs related to the sale of the CA division.
  • Capital expenditures at the low end of the previously guided range of $20 million to $25 million, with the majority of the spend tied to Gogo 5G.
  • Free Cash Flow of at least $40 million, including cash interest payments of approximately $71 million, versus prior guidance of $25 million to $35 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.