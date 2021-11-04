DigitalOcean EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues Q4 and FY21 guidance

  • DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line.
  • Revenue of $111.4M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.56M.
  • Press Release

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021 DOCN expects: Total revenue of $117 to $119 million vs. consensus of $117.49M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% to 31%.

  • For the full year 2021, we expect: Total revenue of $426 to $428 million vs. consensus of $423.48M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% to 31% and Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue of 25% to 26%.

