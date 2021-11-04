Marriott International expects return of capital to be a catalyst for shares next year

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel in the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and price target of $192 following the hotel operator's Q3 earnings report.
  • Analyst David Katz: "The quarterly progress and commentary continue to support our view that the progression of estimates remains higher, and therefore the stock should have further upside."
  • Katz and team says they remain focused primarily on the progress toward the company returning capital and the timing of an announcement in 2022, which it considers to be a positive catalyst and worthy of the historically high valuation levels.
  • Shares of Marriott International (MAR) rose 2.79% yesterday and trade above their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
