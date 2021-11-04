Atara Biotherapeutics EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 7:35 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $5.37M beats by $1.33M.
  • Press Release
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021 totaled $357.2M, as compared to $373.4M as of June 30, 2021
  • Atara believes that its cash as of September 30, 2021, together with the $45.0Mupfront payment received as a result of our entry into the Pierre Fabre Commercialization Agreement, is sufficient to fund planned operations into the second quarter of 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.