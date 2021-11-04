Atara Biotherapeutics EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 7:35 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $5.37M beats by $1.33M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021 totaled $357.2M, as compared to $373.4M as of June 30, 2021
- Atara believes that its cash as of September 30, 2021, together with the $45.0Mupfront payment received as a result of our entry into the Pierre Fabre Commercialization Agreement, is sufficient to fund planned operations into the second quarter of 2023.