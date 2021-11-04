Lumentum EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 7:37 AM ET Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $448.4M (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $8.45M.
- Shares +1.37% PM.
- Press Release
- GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.0%.
- GAAP operating margin of 25.8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.4%.
- The Company held $1,884.6 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022, down $61.4 million from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.