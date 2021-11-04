Lumentum EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue

Nov. 04, 2021 7:37 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $448.4M (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $8.45M.
  • Shares +1.37% PM.
  • Press Release
  • GAAP gross margin of 51.8%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.0%.
  • GAAP operating margin of 25.8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.4%.
  • The Company held $1,884.6 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022, down $61.4 million from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.