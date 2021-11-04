Moderna slips as Q3 financials lag expectations; trims full year forecast

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is trading ~12.4% lower in the pre-market after the company’s Q3 2021 financials fell short of Street forecasts. The company has also slashed the full year forecast for product sales.
  • For the quarter, the company generated $5.0B in revenue driven by $4.8B in product sales mainly due to the demand for its COVID-19 vaccine, the sales of which stood at 208M doses in Q3 compared to 199M and 102M in Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively.
  • Net income for the quarter stood at $3.3B compared to $2.8B in the previous quarter as R&D expenses jumped ~51.4% YoY to $521M.
  • For 2021, Moderna (MRNA) expects to realize $15B – $18B in product sales anticipating the delivery of 700M – 800M doses at the 100 µg dose level. Three months ago, the company estimated the dose capacity for 2021 to reach 800M – 1B doses. and the projection for product sales stood at $20B.
  • Meanwhile, on the R&D front, the company has dosed the first participants in a late-stage study for cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate (mRNA-1647).
  • For next-gen COVID-19 vaccine candidate, named mRNA-1283, the Phase 1 trial is fully enrolled. The Phase 2 study is expected to begin shortly.
  • Moderna (MRNA) has also authorized a $1B share buyback program for over a two-year period.
  • Since reaching a peak in early August, Moderna (MRNA) shares have lost more than 30% as shown in the graph below.
