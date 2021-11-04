Teleflex-Explorer Surgical collaborate to expand access to UroLift system
Nov. 04, 2021 7:46 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) said it is combining its industry clinical education with the digital platform of Explorer Surgical, a GHX company.
- The collaboration will provide urologists expanded access to interactive training and remote learning opportunities for the Teleflex UroLift System.
- The company said the UroLift system is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. It can result in rapid relief and recovery for men living with symptoms of an enlarged prostate.
- The Explorer Live cloud-based digital platform communicates critical information through an interactive digital playbook, enabling surgical teams to access customized information for specific team roles.
- The platform facilitates UroLift System trainer collaboration with Urology surgical teams during live procedures from anywhere in the country through remote video connectivity.