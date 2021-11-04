Revolve Group is called a beneficiary of 'going out' spending

Nov. 04, 2021 7:52 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • BTIG stays positive on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report.
  • Analyst Camilo Lyon says RVLV is leaning into what it does best with marketing/influencer/social events as the world reopens and consumers disproportionately allocate spending to going out categories such as dresses and handbags.
  • The firm likes RVLV's growth trajectory in Q4 and into F22 as it seen having many levers to pull to sustain a robust growth and profit profile.
  • BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV) and lifts the price target to $86, which is well above the 52-week high of $78.29.
  • See why the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on RVLV is only at Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.