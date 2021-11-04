Revolve Group is called a beneficiary of 'going out' spending
Nov. 04, 2021 7:52 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG stays positive on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon says RVLV is leaning into what it does best with marketing/influencer/social events as the world reopens and consumers disproportionately allocate spending to going out categories such as dresses and handbags.
- The firm likes RVLV's growth trajectory in Q4 and into F22 as it seen having many levers to pull to sustain a robust growth and profit profile.
- BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV) and lifts the price target to $86, which is well above the 52-week high of $78.29.
