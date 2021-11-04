Beyond Air spins off oncology business into private company Beyond Cancer
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) announces the separation of its oncology business into a new and independently managed, private company called Beyond Cancer.
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
- The company retains its respiratory business and will continue to focus on advancing the LungFit platform of nitric oxide generators and delivery systems to the market.
- Beyond Air believes the spin-off of the oncology business will create long-term value for shareholders.
- After the financing, Beyond Air will retain at least 80% equity ownership in Beyond Cancer, with Beyond Cancer paying Beyond Air a single digit royalty on all future revenues.
- Selena Chaisson, the previous Director of Healthcare Investments at Bailard, will join Beyond Cancer as Chief Executive Officer.
- Beyond Cancer has secured commitments of $23.9M in a concurrent private placement of shares, providing the investors with up to 20% equity ownership.
- The funding is expected to be used to accelerate ongoing preclinical work including the completion of IND-enabling studies and completion of a Phase 1 study, expansion of preclinical programs for combination studies, among others.