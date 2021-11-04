Intellia accelerates plans to evaluate ATTR amyloidosis candidate in cardiomyopathy

CRISPR-Cas9

Meletios Verras/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has decided to accelerate plans to evaluate NTLA-2001, its candidate for ATTR amyloidosis, in patients with cardiomyopathy.
  • The company said that based on an interim dataset, it is seeking regulatory feedback on inclusion of cardiomyopathy patients in its current phase 1 study.
  • Intellia is eyeing presenting interim data from part 1, a single-ascending dose portion, and to begin part 2, a single-cohort expansion, in Q1 2022.
  • Elsewhere in the pipeline, the company is planning to begin enrollment in a phase 1 study of NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema by the end of the year.
  • Also, by 1H 2022, Intellia's plans to nominate its first allogeneic development candidate.
  • In Q3 2021, Intellia's net loss widened ~158% to $71.6M (0.97 per share basic and diluted) due to a significant decline in collaboration revenue and an increase in R&D expenses.
  • The company also missed revenue and EPS estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.