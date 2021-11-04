Intellia accelerates plans to evaluate ATTR amyloidosis candidate in cardiomyopathy
Nov. 04, 2021 7:59 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has decided to accelerate plans to evaluate NTLA-2001, its candidate for ATTR amyloidosis, in patients with cardiomyopathy.
- The company said that based on an interim dataset, it is seeking regulatory feedback on inclusion of cardiomyopathy patients in its current phase 1 study.
- Intellia is eyeing presenting interim data from part 1, a single-ascending dose portion, and to begin part 2, a single-cohort expansion, in Q1 2022.
- Elsewhere in the pipeline, the company is planning to begin enrollment in a phase 1 study of NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema by the end of the year.
- Also, by 1H 2022, Intellia's plans to nominate its first allogeneic development candidate.
- In Q3 2021, Intellia's net loss widened ~158% to $71.6M (0.97 per share basic and diluted) due to a significant decline in collaboration revenue and an increase in R&D expenses.
- The company also missed revenue and EPS estimates.